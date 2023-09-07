JENNINGS, Mo. – Hyundai owners, listen up. There’s a free event this weekend to install anti-theft technology on your vehicle.

Civic leaders gathered in north county Thursday to announce Hyundai’s two-day anti-theft mobile clinic. It begins Saturday morning at the Urban League’s Outreach Center in Jennings.

“We are working together to give Hyundai owners and residents of the area the resources that they need, including steering wheel locks and software upgrades,” said Dave VandeLinde, Vice President of Parts and Service for Hyundai Motor America.

He says this weekend’s event is part of Hyundai’s Campaign 993. The nationwide initiative was launched in mid-February in response to increasing Hyundai and Kia thefts.

“We’re 45 percent through the affected population. That is very good,” said VandeLinde. “That is, in some cases, 10 or 20 percent higher completion than we would normally see for a recall or service campaign like this,” said VandeLinde.

He says five Hyundai technicians will work from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to install immobilizer software on eligible vehicles. Everyone that shows up will get a steering wheel lock.

“It’s really quick,” said VandeLinde. “We’re going to make it very easy. We’ve got air conditioning. We’ve got snacks and drinks for people. They will literally be out of their car in 15 or 20 minutes at the max once we get them through the processing line, and then we’ll have them on their way.”

“The City of Jennings and the neighboring communities have been severely victimized by motor vehicle thefts over the last two years,” said Captain Norman Mann, Commander St. Louis County Police Jennings Precinct.

Mann says 194 vehicles were reported stolen in Jennings last year. This year, there’s already been 184 cars stolen. Mann tells us those thefts often spur other crimes.

“Checking for door handles for unlocked vehicles. They’ll smash windows. You’re looking at carjackings, you name it. Business burglaries, retail thefts. The list goes on,” said Mann.

He hopes this weekend’s event helps reduce future thefts, easing angry residents and beleaguered officers.

“A lot of frustration, and rightfully so,” said Mann. “We are equally frustrated having to deal with the investigations and so forth. Hopefully, resources like this will put their minds at ease that we are trying to do things and collaborating with other organizations to make their lives better.”

The Hyundai Anti-Theft Mobile Clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Urban League’s Outreach Center at 8960 Jennings Station Road. The event is open to Hyundai owners from across the bi-state area.