Attorney General gets $245,000 default judgement against County contractor

ST. LOUIS, Mo – Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced a judgement against St. Louis County contractor, Jeffery Anderson.

This comes after the State alleged that Anderson violated the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act by taking upfront payments for basement renovation and remodeling services and failing to do the work he agreed to.

Earlier this year, the Attorney General’s Office filed a Petition against Anderson. The court defaulted the judgement against Anderson after he failed to respond to the petition. The judgement includes $245,951 for restitution to consumers, and an additional $34,591.10 in fees and penalties. Per the judgement, Anderson is prohibited from accepting advance payments from consumers for construction, renovation, and/or remodeling services.

Here is a copy of the final Judgement.