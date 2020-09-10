Attorney plans to file injunction over St. Louis County’s restrictions on youth sports

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Many high school parents and athletes are still grappling with St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s announcement that eliminates all games in many fall sports.

An attorney plans to file paperwork Friday asking the court to render unenforceable the restrictions put in place by the county executive.

On Wednesday night, some athletes protested outside Page’s home over his decision.

Parents are wondering where page is getting the data to back this decision and why it matters if kids ages 15 to 19 have more cases of COVID-19 since we know they are not the vulnerable group.

Page said the data is coming from the county health department and the scientific world has shown that teenagers can get very sick if exposed.

Another big question that parents have is how can it be safe for athletes in all the surrounding counties to compete but not St. Louis County? And what about those high school senior athletes who planned to use this season to be seen by college programs?

Page suggested those students keep in close contact with their athletic directors and coaches and make sure they are facilitating conversations with recruiters for them.

Attorney Al Watkins said that solution isn’t a fair one for athletes in our area.

Watkins said on Friday he’ll file an application for a temporary restraining order, a preliminary injunction and a permanent injunction, asking the court to render unenforceable the restrictions put on high school sports competition by Page.