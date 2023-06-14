ST. LOUIS – Attorneys from Legal Services of Eastern Missouri are holding free clinics Wednesday night.

Three different legal service programs will be available. Children’s Legal Alliance assists families with getting educational rights for their kids, such as out of school learning, special education, or enrollment.

Legal Advocacy for Adults with Mental Illness helps people with housing issues, marital issues, guardianship, and criminal record expungement. Youth and Family Advocacy provides assistance to families that are homeless, dealing with credit problems, or applying for public benefits.

The legal clinic is Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Central Library. If you can’t make it Wednesday, there’s one every third Thursday of the month.