August 3 election: See the issues on the ballot here

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A special election involving a community college tax increase is set for Tuesday, Aug. 3.
The board of trustees of the Community College District of St. Louis and St. Louis County is looking to increase its tax levy to $0.2787 per $100 of assessed valuation, which is a $0.08 climb.
If approved by voters, Proposition R would update career training programs such as healthcare, information technology, financial services, biotechnology and manufacturing, as well as provide safe and secure learning environments for students and employees.
The funds would also go toward technology and infrastructure, and the maintenance of facilities. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Other issues on local ballots include:
- Prop A in Clayton: Residents will vote on a property tax increase of eighteen cents on the one hundred dollars assessed valuation to pay for public safety, parks, infrastructure improvement, waste collection, and health services.
- Prop A in Frontenac: Voters will decide if the municipality will increase property taxes for the first time in 29 years. It will pay for the costs associated with funding police, fire, public works, and health.
- Prop G in Greendale: City improvements to sidewalks, driveway aprons, streets, curbs, and landscaping would be paid for by issuing a bond up to $410,000. The ballot language says that it will be paid for by an annual tax but the city says that it is expected to be a zero-tax bond issue.
- Prop 1 in Webster Groves: A simple majority would decide if a zoning ordinance will change. It would allow more people to live in the area and increase housing stock. The ballot language is complicated because a “yes” vote would reject the ordinance.
- Prop K in the Kinloch Fire Protection District: This proposition asks to authorize a tax increase of 25 cents per $100 for assessed valuation to pay for the district’s services.
- Prop S in the Kinloch Fire Protection District: This proposition asks to authorize a tax increase of 25 cents per $100 for assessed valuation to pay for the district’s services.
- Prop F in the Northeast Ambulance and Fire Protection District: This proposition asks to authorize a tax increase of 34 cents per $100 for assessed valuation to pay for the district’s services.
- Proposition “Fire Safety” from the Warrenton Fire Protection District: If approved, real estate and personal property taxes within the fire district would increase by 15 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The district has been warning that services may be reduced if the increase does not pass.