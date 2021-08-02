August 3 election: See the issues on the ballot here

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A special election involving a community college tax increase is set for Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The board of trustees of the Community College District of St. Louis and St. Louis County is looking to increase its tax levy to $0.2787 per $100 of assessed valuation, which is a $0.08 climb.

If approved by voters, Proposition R would update career training programs such as healthcare, information technology, financial services, biotechnology and manufacturing, as well as provide safe and secure learning environments for students and employees.

The funds would also go toward technology and infrastructure, and the maintenance of facilities. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

