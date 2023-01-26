ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities are addressing concerns about why juvenile suspects were released following a violent incident outside the City Foundry in Midtown, where shots were fired.

It seems there may have been a communication breakdown in the case. Authorities at police headquarters announced that that efforts are now underway to try and improve communications between police and the family court. Specifically, officials want to make sure that everyone is on the same page regarding the juvenile intake process.

This all comes after police were investigating car break-ins last Saturday night at the Foundry.

Police said shots were fired out of the window of a fleeing car in the direction of three teens and two city police officers. Police saw three juveniles trying to run away from the area and took them into custody.

This episode comes after we reported in October on a move to improve communication between the family court and north St. Louis County Police departments.

Two of those juveniles, 15 and 16-year-old boys, were found with guns. Police shared the juvenile court was contacted, and the officers were told to release the teens to their parents. However, a spokesperson for the 22nd Judicial Court explained that there is a disagreement over what was said during that conversation.

Major Ron Martin with the North County Police Cooperative said roundtable discussions were held, and the talks were productive. City police spoke about the Foundry incident Wednesday during a public safety briefing. Here is some of what they and Martin told FOX 2.

“We’ve addressed that with both the Juvenile division along with the police department and that should not happen in the future.”

“Everybody has to come to the table. The parents, the teachers, the clergy, everybody. Everybody involved in this, we’re all in it. We all in it.

The latest information we have from court officials is that none of the juveniles involved in the Foundry has been brought to the city family court charges.