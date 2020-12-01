Authorities end river search for missing Columbia, Mo. woman

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in central Missouri are finished searching a section of river for the remains of a Chinese woman who’s been missing for more than a year.

Columbia police say they found no evidence related to Mengqi Ji during a search of part of the Lamine River outside Boonville.

Ji was reported missing in October 2019. Her husband, Joseph Elledge, was charged in February with first-degree murder in her death. He’s also charged with abusing the couple’s young child. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Police spent months searching an area of the river after cellphone records indicated Elledge had been there around the time his wife disappeared.