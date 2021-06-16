Authorities find man’s body in Meramec River near Ellisville

ST. LOUIS – The body of a man believed to be the one who jumped into the Meramec River at Sherman Beach Park Tuesday, was found early Wednesday morning.

The search for the man unfolded inside the park Tuesday night into the overnight hours.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed Wednesday morning that a body believed to be the man who authorities were searching for was discovered at some point overnight in the Meramec River near St. Paul Road in Ellisville. The closest larger street to the area is Kiefer Creek Road.

Authorities responded to the area at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses told authorities that the man believed to be approximately 30 years old jumped from a train trestle in the park area. The man went under and then surfaced but was not seen again.

Rescue teams and divers searched the river for some time, but were not able to find the man who went under. At some point overnight a body was found in the river near Kiefer Creek Road.

The water season is only a couple of weeks old but first responders said it has been a busy one with multiple calls for water rescues.

“Seems to be very frequent already this year. Lots of people are traveling to different waterways and trying to get out of the heat and enjoy the summer, and we just can’t stress enough that you really need to have a personal flotation device on if you’re going to be in moving water or any kind of water outside of a pool,” Metro West Fire Protection District Chief Mike Krause said