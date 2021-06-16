Authorities recover body from Meramec River

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities have recovered the body of a man who allegedly jumped off a train trestle into the Meramec River on Tuesday and disappeared in the water.

Crews from the Metro West Fire Protection District spent nearly two days searching the river at Sherman Beach Park.

The search for the man unfolded inside the park Tuesday into the overnight hours.

Authorities responded to the area at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses told authorities that the man jumped from a train trestle in the park area. The man went under and then surfaced but was not seen again. Family and friends said the man is from the Metro East and is 34 years old.