Authorities search for suspects who struck Overland police car

Missouri

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An Overland police vehicle was struck Wednesday afternoon, setting off a high-speed pursuit for suspects across north St. Louis County.

Police were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle in Overland. When they pulled up, one suspect bailed out of the car, which turned out to be stolen. He was quickly apprehended. 

“The car backed into our officer’s car while he was in it and then the pursuit started,” Overland Chief Andy Mackey said.

There appeared to be only minor damage to the patrol car. 

The pursuit ended at Alliance and Atmore drives in Dellwood. The three remaining suspects, two men and a woman, jumped out and took off into the neighborhood. 

“Most definitely worried. I never ever experienced anything like that… some boys jumped out and ran through my neighbor’s backyard, my backyard,” said one resident named Unique. 

Another woman said, “They got it under control pretty fast.” 

Chief Mackey said all the suspects were caught in about 10 minutes. The driver was bitten by a police canine. That suspect was treated at the scene. 

The chief said the pursuit reached high speeds.

“At times, the speeds got up to 90 miles an hour,” he said.

Mackey said they pursue when felonies are involved. In this instance, the suspects were accused of motor vehicle theft, assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest. Plus, one of the suspects may have other legal problems.

During the pursuit, they threw out a couple bags and we recovered firearms and drugs,” Mackey said. “This highlights the dangers of the unknown. We’re going into a suspicious person call. It may or may not be something. You just never know until you get there.”

None of the officers were injured.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News