Authorities search for suspects who struck Overland police car

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An Overland police vehicle was struck Wednesday afternoon, setting off a high-speed pursuit for suspects across north St. Louis County.

Police were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle in Overland. When they pulled up, one suspect bailed out of the car, which turned out to be stolen. He was quickly apprehended.

“The car backed into our officer’s car while he was in it and then the pursuit started,” Overland Chief Andy Mackey said.

There appeared to be only minor damage to the patrol car.

The pursuit ended at Alliance and Atmore drives in Dellwood. The three remaining suspects, two men and a woman, jumped out and took off into the neighborhood.

“Most definitely worried. I never ever experienced anything like that… some boys jumped out and ran through my neighbor’s backyard, my backyard,” said one resident named Unique.

Another woman said, “They got it under control pretty fast.”

Chief Mackey said all the suspects were caught in about 10 minutes. The driver was bitten by a police canine. That suspect was treated at the scene.

The chief said the pursuit reached high speeds.

“At times, the speeds got up to 90 miles an hour,” he said.

Mackey said they pursue when felonies are involved. In this instance, the suspects were accused of motor vehicle theft, assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest. Plus, one of the suspects may have other legal problems.

During the pursuit, they threw out a couple bags and we recovered firearms and drugs,” Mackey said. “This highlights the dangers of the unknown. We’re going into a suspicious person call. It may or may not be something. You just never know until you get there.”

None of the officers were injured.