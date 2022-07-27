ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory was issued Wednesday morning for a 32-year-old woman.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Ashley Marie Carter is diagnosed as bi-polar schizophrenic with PTSD, and she “left her residential based treatment facility” in the 800 block of Carrico Road in Florissant at about 4:30 a.m. MSHP said she left through a window and is without her required medication.

She is described as being 5’4″ and 150 pounds. She has light brown hair, blue eyes, and a light complexion.

Anyone who sees Carter or anyone with information related to her whereabouts should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.