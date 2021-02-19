Authorities surround Eureka home with man barricaded inside

EUREKA, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are surrounding a home near the intersection of Forby and Alt drives in Eureka. Authorities say a man is barricaded inside a home.

Dozens of officers are using Ralph Blevins Elementary School’s parking lot as a staging area for the standoff, which is less than two miles from where the standoff is taking place.

It’s not clear what led up to the man barricaded inside the home. The situation began around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

St. Louis County Police said its “tactical unit continues to work on negotiating a peaceful resolution.”