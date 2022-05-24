ST. LOUIS – For families that have children with autism, it can sometimes be a challenge to get them the developmental support they need. It is especially difficult for underserved children and families and those who are Medicaid eligible.

Autism Support Now is working to change that landscape. Dr. Michael Quinn is the Chief Operating Officer at Autism Support Now. They have a new therapy clinic in Ellisville that supports children and families affected by autism. They have their pre-opening Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 333 Ozark Trail Dr. Suite 50 Ellisville, MO 63011.