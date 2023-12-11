ST. LOUIS – Cardinal fans don’t have to wait until spring to see their favorite players.

The annual Cardinals Care Winter Warm up is coming up in January, and autograph tickets go on sale Monday. Several players are scheduled to be there for autographs, like Tommy Edman, Willson Contreras, and Jordan Walker, as well as recently signed pitchers Lance Lynn, Sonny Gray and Kyle Gibson.

Cardinals World Series MVPs Davis Freese, David Eckstein, and Tony La Russa will also be there. Autograph tickets go on sale at noon. Winter Warm-Up is January 13 through 15 at Ballpark Village.

It is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Cardinals Care foundation.