ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88.

He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis area. In 1998, he handed over the reins of the company to his son, John.

Frank was actively involved in the St. Louis community and was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School. He was a strong supporter of the school, and the campus is even named after him.