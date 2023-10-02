ST. LOUIS – An autopsy reveals a man found dead at the St. Louis City Justice Center in August died due to a lack of insulin and dehydration.

Carlton Bernard of Jennings was found dead on the morning of Aug. 20. He was 32.

According to court records, Bernard had been locked up since June on a third-degree assault charge.

The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office conducted the autopsy the following day, finding no evidence of wrongdoing and no fractures or contusions.

“St. Louis City jail failed to treat my son Cartlon’s diabetes. The jail and medical staff knew Carlton had diabetes, but without treatment, he suffered, fell into a diabetic coma, and died,” Shantae Winston, Bernard’s mother, said in a statement.

“They left my son in that cell to die. Carlton didn’t deserve this. He was only 32 years old and had his whole life in front of him. Learning Carlton’s death was completely preventable brings pain. I will never hear his voice again because of their actions. I’m hurt and angry.”

Bernard is the third inmate to die at the Justice Center in the last six-plus weeks. Terrance Smith, 55, was found dead on Aug. 30, and Juwon Carter, 44, suffered an unspecified medical emergency and died on Sept. 30.

Two days after Bernard’s death, inmates took a 73-year-old corrections officer hostage. Following a two-hour standoff, SWAT members were able to rescue the officer. At the time, jail officials said the attacking inmates were known troublemakers.

Attorney Mark Pedroli, who represents Bernard’s family, is demanding full transparency and accountability from the city.

“I’m confident all of St. Louis will stand up for Carlton, his mom, and his family. Carlton’s rights are secured by the constitution, as are all of our rights,” he said. “This ongoing pattern of preventable deaths must be addressed as an emergency. We demand full transparency, accountability, justice, and action on behalf of Carlton’s family and all other families affected.”