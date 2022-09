ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting near St. Clair. Deputies say 53-year-old Hugh Campbell of Villa Ridge was found dead Friday afternoon off of Dry Branch Road.

Campbell was reportedly in the area to clear out timber and brush. An autopsy performed yesterday revealed that Campbell had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone with info about the shooting is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s office at (636) 583-2567.