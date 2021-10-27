Autumn leaf colors expected to reach peak this week around St. Louis

ST. LOUIS– The fall foilage across the St. Louis area will be reaching its peak soon. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), the St. Louis area is in progress of reaching the peak color.

The MDC says the unusually warm weather has been delaying widespread color change across the region. However, some of the early-changing species are already changing

The areas that were drier, especially late in the year, are more muted, and some early defoliation or browning is prevalent.

The most consistent color change will be outside of St. Louis city area says MDC. That is because warmer nights are delaying widespread color change there. The cooler nights along with warm, sunny days should start to trigger more widespread color throughout the region.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has some fall color hot spots in our area:

If you are looking for other pretty spots not too far from St. Louis, MDC suggests heading to Highway 21 near Ironton and Arcadia Valley area. Other striking driving views can be found along Highways 61, 67, 32, 25, 21, 72, and 49. Choose locations along rivers, hillsides, bluffs in forested landscapes.

You can get a full list of MDC’s recommendations for all the regions of the state by visiting its Fall Color site.