ARNOLD, Mo.– Two new A&W restaurants are coming to the St. Louis area. One will be in Arnold and the other in Belleville.

The site QSRweb is reporting two longtime St. Louis-area franchisees are opening the Arnold store in an old McDonald’s. They are also planning to convert a former bank building in Belleville into an A&W.

There are currently A&W locations in St. Charles, Florissant, and Collinsville.

No word on when they plan on opening.