COTTLEVILLE, Mo. – A&W, a national chain famous for its root beer, root beer floats, and burgers, is coming to Cottleville.

The new A&W restaurant will occupy the space on the 900 block of Knaust Road in Cottleville. The area was once occupied by a McDonald’s restaurant, which closed back in 2022.

Cottleville city leaders have not yet disclosed a possible opening date.

In 1919, A&W was established back in Lodi, California as a root beer stand. The name of the chain derives from the names of its founders: Roy Allen and Frank Wright.