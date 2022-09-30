ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are joining fans in celebrating the final MLB season for Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina and their historic moments with pitcher Adam Wainwright.

Ahead of the final homestand of the regular season, the team asked award-winning Schnucks cake designer Jodi Schweiss to create a cake honoring the legendary trio. Instead, she made five cakes, including Albert’s 700th home run hitting bat, Yadi’s mitt and home plate, Waino’s cap, and pitching rubber, all to honor their contributions to Cardinals’ history.

“Three guys full of history. So, how do you all three of them so much justice? You do a little bit for all of them,” Schweiss said. “These guys have been playing together for a decade, and it is just amazing to me that I got to do their three cakes.”

The cakes were delivered to Busch Stadium by Schweiss and her Schnucks team on Friday and were a huge hit with the team. The third-generation cake maker said she was nervous but thrilled to create the edible works of art.

“I’m honored to be able to do it. And that Schnucks let me do it. And called on me to do it,” Schweiss said.