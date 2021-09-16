B-2 stealth bomber out of service after emergency landing in Missouri

KNOB NOSTER, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says a B-2 stealth bomber made an emergency landing at Whiteman Air Force Base earlier this week.

The Air Force Global Strike Public Affairs unit said the bomber had an in-flight malfunction during a routine training mission early Tuesday at the base near Knob Noster.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Greene said in a statement that no one was injured and no fire was caused by the landing.

An investigation into the extent of the damage and the cause of the malfunction is continuing.