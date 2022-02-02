Babies born on 2/2/22 wear adorable tutus at DePaul Hospital

The staff at SSM DePaul Hospital shared photos of newborns dressed in tutus to celebrate Feb. 2, or “two-two day.”

BRIDGETON, Mo. — There sure are a lot of twos in today’s date: 2/2/22. So, it’s very fitting that a group of babies born on this day wore adorable tutus to celebrate.

The staff at SSM Health DePaul Hospital shared heartwarming photos of four baby girls wearing their tutus on “two-two day” in the Family Birthplace unit Wednesday.

“What a special birthday for these babies who are TWO cute!” the hospital tweeted.

Photo courtesy of SSM Health DePaul Hospital

Can’t get enough of the number two? The 22nd day of February, or 2/22/22, will be here before you know it. It’s actually a palindrome date, meaning it can be read the same way backward and forward. Plus, it falls on a Tuesday, or better yet, Twosday.