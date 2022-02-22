Babies born on 2/22/22 dress up for Taco ‘Twosday’ at St. Mary’s Hospital

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights is taking the celebration of 2/22/22 two steps further today.

The 22nd day of February is a palindrome date because 2/22/22 can be read the same backward and forward. It’s also Taco Tuesday, or rather Taco “Twosday.”

To celebrate both occasions, the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital wrapped newborns in adorable taco-themed blankets.

“We just like to celebrate any moment that we have, and with it being 2/22/22, and it happened to fall on a Tuesday, we decided to celebrate Taco Tuesday,” said Katie Althoff-Moore, RN director of Women’s Services at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital.

Amanda Mosley of Webster Groves gave birth to her baby, Reece, early Tuesday morning. She was hoping to add another two to his birthdate.





“We almost made it to 2:00 a.m. actually,” said Mosely. “He was born at 1:54 a.m.”

“I’ve had family calling me up all day just because of the birth date, as well saying how special it was,” she added. “So yeah, it’s awesome.”

A total of 15 babies got the taco outfits and taco toys.



“Everyone’s loving it they enjoy just anything that we can do extra special for our moms and babies,” said Althoff-Moore.