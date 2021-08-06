Babies now testing for COVID-19, health expert says

ST. LOUIS – Parents have expressed mixed emotions when it comes to mask requirements inside classrooms. Some support it, and others want to choose for their children.

At the same time, the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force reports that there were 20 children in hospital beds Tuesday and Thursday. That number has jumped to 25.

Dr. Jason Newland with BJC says recent studies into sequencing show over 90 percent of hospitalizations are related to the Delta variant.

“What we’re seeing, now, is just we’re seeing more disease and we’re dealing with a Delta variant that’s 1,000 times more transmissible,” he said.



Newland says the age group of those infected and hospitalized originally has drastically dropped.

“We are seeing as little as a few weeks of age being infected with COVID-19. So, it’s all children being infected at all ages and admitted to the hospital,” Newland said.

He says the symptoms in children are comparable to those of a common cold, most children will be fine, but they could transmit the virus to others.

Scientists continue to create a vaccine approved for children under 12 years of age. Right now, Pfizer is the only vaccine children 12 and up can receive.

Until then, Newland urges those who qualify to get vaccinated and for those who don’t to continue taking precautions.