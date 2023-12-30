ST. LOUIS – A baby born with a gunshot wound in May after a quadruple shooting in St. Louis died from his condition in June.

On Friday, more than half a year later, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department deemed the baby’s death to be a homicide.

Police say Dontrez Green Jr. was born on May 7 with a gunshot wound shortly after a shooting that left two dead and two others hurt in St. Louis’ Hyde Park neighborhood. Green was pronounced deceased on June 11.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. May 7 near the 2100 block of Branch Street. Police say four teenage girls were shot. Two were pronounced deceased at the scene. Two others were rushed to a hospital for treatment. At some point, Green was born at the hospital with a gunshot wound, presumably wounded as one of the surviving victims was shot.

A St. Louis police crime summary report released on Friday reads as the following:

“On 12/22/23, the Medical Examiner’s Office contacted the Homicide Division and ruled victim #5’s death as a homicide. Victim #5 was born on 5/7/23 with a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on 6/11/23.”

SLMPD has not disclosed the names of the surviving victims, but reported that Asia Baker, 18, and Aaliyah Gibson, 18, died in the shooting.

FOX 2’s new partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that Eddie Love faces federal felony charges in connection with the investigation.

If you have any other relevant information in this investigation, contact SLMPD at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

NOTE: Video in the story from FOX 2’s May 8, 2023 report on the shooting.