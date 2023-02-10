ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police arrested a St. Louis County mother after her baby recently died from fentanyl exposure.

Cherelle Nolan, 32, faces one felony of endangering the welfare of a child in the case. Police say Nolan’s one-year-old baby girl died from fentanyl exposure.

According to court documents, around Feb. 1, officers responded to Nolan’s home in the 10400 block of Count Drive after a call for service. Police were informed that the baby was not breathing. Police attempted CPR and other life-saving measures upon arrival. The baby was rushed to a hospital, but died from the exposure.

Nolan admitted to police that she has an addiction to fentanyl and is the only person in her household who uses it, per court documents. She is jailed in St. Louis County on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation.