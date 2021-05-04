Baby found inside stolen car after police pursuit ends; one arrested, two at large

ST. LOUIS – A carjacking near Downtown St. Louis leads to a high-speed police pursuit across state lines, with a 4-month-old baby inside the stolen vehicle.

The carjacking occurred near Morrison Avenue and S. 11th Street in the LaSalle Park neighborhood.

A 35-year-old male victim told police his 2018 Camry was stolen at gunpoint Monday night around 6 p.m. when he was approached by three people. St. Louis police detectives identified two of the suspects as teenagers, ages 16 and 17.

The victim got out of the car and left his items inside, including a 4-month-old baby.

Police in the Metro East spotted the stolen car five hours later around 11 p.m. and chased it back to Missouri over the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial bridge.

The driver eventually crashed along Hickory Street just south of downtown. Two people ran away, and a woman was arrested.

The baby was still inside the car and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Illinois State Police are assisting with the investigation since the pursuit crossed state lines.

Authorities are still searching for the male suspects, anyone with information is encouraged to contact their local police.

