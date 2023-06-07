SEYMOUR, Mo. — A infant is dead and two others injured after a crash in Webster County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says a baby boy was ejected from an Amish buggy just after 5 p.m. when a 1999 Mercedes 320 attempted to pass the buggy.

The Mercedes hit the rear of the buggy, ejecting the infant and two others, identified as 23-year-old Sammy W. Schwartz and 24-year-old Barbara Schwartz.

All three of the buggy occupants were transported to a local hospital where the baby died.

The wreck happened two miles north of Seymour on State Highway C.

This is MSHP’s 52nd fatality crash for 2023.