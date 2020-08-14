8-month-old in serious condition after being shot in Hamilton Heights neighborhood, 3rd recent area child shooting

ST. LOUIS – An infant is at a local hospital after being shot late Friday morning in north St. Louis.

The shooting took place around 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of Temple Place, located in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Officers found a child suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. Police did not indicate if the infant was a boy or girl. However, a man in the neighborhood said he was the uncle of the child and said the baby is a girl.

The child is listed in serious condition at the hospital.

Neighbors cannot believe another child is the victim of gun violence.

“The only thing I came to while police was pulling up and I just seen a baby coming out. And they asked me if I’d seen anything and I told them I didn’t see anything and they was like, it was an 8-month-old baby,” said neighbor Kayla Harris. “We should not be hurting each other like this at all. There’s too many people dying; kids, babies up to 14-year-olds, all that. They’re kids; it’s just sad.”

Mayor Lyda Krewson spoke out about the shooting as well.

“The violence we are experiencing across the country is devastating for everyone. Programs like Cure Violence help. Programs like building demolition make the city safer,” she said.

Investigators have not yet released information on how the shooting occurred. Whether it happened inside or outside, whether it was an accident, or whether there was an arrest or a gun recovered.

This is turning into a violent 24-hours for children in the area. A 13-year-old was accidentally shot and killed in St. Louis County Thursday night. A 6-year-old was shot in the hand in St. Louis at around 9 a.m. on the same day.