Babysitter charged with murder in Columbia child’s death

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A 44-year-old babysitter has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of an 8-month-old girl.

Jennifer Johnson, of Fayette, was charged Monday after the girl died on Sunday night at a Columbia hospital. Johnson was also charged with child abuse and child endangerment.

Court documents say the child suffered multiple bruises on her head, face and abdomen, as well as cuts on her chin and nose.

Johnson was babysitting for the child and her siblings Saturday night. When the parents returned Sunday morning, they found the baby unresponsive and rushed her to a hospital.

Johnson was being held in the Boone County Jail with no bond.