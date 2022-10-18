ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A longtime babysitter admitted to burning a toddler in a bathtub several years ago under her supervision.

Mindy Kammer, 59, of Bridgeton, pleaded guilty to one felony charge of second-degree assault in the case. This was a blind plea reflective of no negotiation, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say Kammer placed a child less than two years old in a bathtub containing very hot water on April 7, 2018. It happened at a home in the 300 block of West Pacific Avenue in Webster Groves.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, the child suffered severe burns to his feet and legs. Kammer, a longtime babysitter of the child, claimed that when the child cried and tried to climb out of the bathtub, she kept him in there and claims she thought he was merely throwing a tantrum.

The child’s mother, father and stepmother delivered victim impact statements at the plea hearing Tuesday.

“I only want justice for him and his experience, his trust and the trust of his parents and family,” said the victim’s mother. “Mindy held him down to suffer in excruciatingly hot water and disregarded his cries for help. His skin melted off his legs, and for weeks on end, he had to endure multiple treatments to recuperate.”

“Mindy – since the moment you burned my son’s skin, you have done nothing but try to save your own,” said the victim’s father. “You minimized the extent of his injuries over text messages, suggesting ‘it wasn’t a big deal.’ Your choices and inaction resulted in delaying medical care, prolonging his pain, and putting an already at-risk child at greater risk.”

“Our family has lived four and a half years of what will be a life sentence,” said the victim’s stepmother. “So I do not ask the court for leniency. I ask that after all these years of choosing to evade responsibility, to shirk accountability, to minimize her culpability, to delay justice, to extend her freedom, the defendant is held fully to account.”

Kammer could face up to seven years in prison or $10,000 in fines from the incident. Sentencing is expected on Dec. 16.