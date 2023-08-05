ST.LOUIS — Today starting at 10 a.m. at the Dome of America Center marks the Urban League’s annual back-to-school expo, where students in the St. Louis public school district find support and inspiration as they prepare to return to classes in two weeks. The Urban League of the Metropolitan Area and St. Louis Public Schools have collaborated to organize this event, bringing together over 100 vendors under one roof at the dome. This expo stands as one of the largest of its kind in the state of Missouri.

A wide range of offerings awaits the students at the expo. From free haircuts to complimentary school supplies, they can also receive immunizations and even free groceries. It’s like a comprehensive back-to-school starter pack, designed to equip students with essentials for the upcoming academic year. Moreover, entertainment is scheduled for later in the morning, adding a sense of excitement and celebration to the event. The Urban League and St. Louis Public Schools are dedicated to educating, inspiring, and supporting the students, ensuring they have a successful and fulfilling return to school.