ST. LOUIS – The National Council of Jewish Women hosts the Back to School Store Sunday, July 31.

The membership organization was founded in 1895 and has always focused on creating meaningful action at the local and state levels. With economic crises, recent flood issues, and constant pandemic news, children have needed school supplies now more than ever. Vice President of Community Impact Amanda Stein shared how helping children has always been the goal, no matter the hurdles.

“This is the third year we have done the Back to School Store in this contactless model,” Stein said. “We are very determined. We have never let a pandemic or anything else really stop us from getting supplies out to kids. So between this project and our Kids Community Closet (where closets are put into schools), we are always about meeting kids’ needs.”

At least 400 volunteers prepared to grant 2,000 pre-filled backpacks to parents for their children at the Congregation Temple Israel. With help from 70 partnering agencies, the organization arranged contactless deliveries with items that include winter coats, hats, dental products, hair products, and more. For the first time ever, haircut coupons from Great Clips are also given out.

“Kids really feel better when they can look their best on the first day of school,” Stein said. “We reached out to Great Clips and they were happy to collaborate so we are giving out coupons for 10$ haircuts.”

NCJWSTL will continue to help families in need of school supplies and personal care with its fall and winter Kids Community Closet Program.

To participate in volunteer opportunities or special events, please visit NCJWSTkplrL.org or call 314-993-5181.