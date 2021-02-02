BackStoppers aiding family of slain MetroLink security guard

ST. LOUIS – The BackStoppers is providing $50,000 in immediate financial assistance to the family of a MetroLink security guard who was killed over the weekend while on duty.

St. Louis Police say James Cook was shot in the face Sunday morning on a MetroLink train after responding to a disturbance call. When he confronted the person causing the issue, the person pulled out a gun a shot him. Cook was rushed to a hospital but later died from the injury. He was 30.

On Monday, prosecutors charged 36-year-old Nathaniel Maurice Smith with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for Cook’s death.

Cook spent the last seven months working for a private security firm and had been hired by MetroLink. Before that, he served as Marine for eight years, serving in Afghanistan and Africa. After leaving the military, Cook and his family moved to Sullivan, Missouri.

Cook is survived by his wife and two young daughters.

“Our most heartfelt sympathy and prayers go out to the Cook family and everyone who knew and loved him,” said Chief Ron Battelle, executive director of The BackStoppers. “We will never forget Security Officer Cook and the sacrifice he made.”

The BackStoppers is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides support to the families of fallen first responders in the St. Louis area, erasing all major debts, including a mortgage, and children’s education expenses through college. You can make donations to the organization at The BackStoppers, Inc.