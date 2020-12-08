BackStoppers assisting family of officer killed in ‘freak accident’

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – On Saturday, Moline Acres police Sgt. Herschel Turner, a husband and father of seven, died in what’s been called a freak accident. On Monday, Turner’s family met with the BackStoppers organization.

“They’re at a loss for words on how to explain what happened and where they’re going to go next. You’re supposed to be enjoying the holiday season and here you’ve got a death in the family you’ve got to deal with,” said Ron Battelle, executive director of BackStoppers.

Authorities said Sgt. Turner stopped to assist a Bellefontaine Neighbors police officer with a traffic stop early Saturday morning on Chambers Road near Lance Drive.

Meanwhile, another Bellefontaine officer was chasing a stolen vehicle. That suspect drove over the hill on Chambers Road and crashed into a Moline Acres police car. The Bellefontaine officer in pursuit swerved to avoid that crash but struck Turner on the sidewalk head-on. Turner was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

“His unfortunate death occurred while serving our community. He was an outstanding asset to the city of Moline Acres and the community,” Moline Acres Police Chief Col. Gregory Moore. “If anyone who knew him, knew that he would give the shirt off his back; he was that type of guy, that type of individual.”

While the Turner family mourns this tragic loss, the BackStoppers family is there to support them.

“We gave her a check for $10,000 for whatever she needs to use it for. There are no strings attached,” Battelle said.

In a few weeks, they’ll meet again and develop a financial plan to assist the family in the future.

“Our goal is to make her debt free. They’ve got a lot of support within the family and the police family also. There’s a number of police officers there. We’re going to help them get through this,” Battelle said.