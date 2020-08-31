BackStoppers providing assistance for slain St. Louis police officer’s family

ST. LOUIS – The nation grieves the death of a murdered St. Louis police officer who was killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

Messages of support from across the country are popping up on social media.

Former St. Louis County Police Chief Ron Battelle, who is now executive director of The BackStoppers organization, told Fox2/News 11 he met with the family of Officer Tamarris Bohannon on Monday and presented them with a $10,000 check to help with immediate expenses.

It’s just the beginning.

“We’re with them forever, I always say,” Battelle said. “We try to portray that to them that we’re going to get through this together. There are going to be bumps in the road and we’re going to help you through those times.“

Bohannon was 29. He leaves behind a wife and three children. We’re told the kids, a daughter, and two sons, are ages 6 to 10; his daughter is the oldest.

As of Monday afternoon, his fellow officers were gathering at a memorial posted outside the St. Louis Police Officers Association Hall.

Flags were at half-staff there and at St. Louis Police Headquarters in downtown St. Louis, where black bunting draped the main entrance.

Bohannon and another officer were shot when they responded to a shooting call around 6 p.m. Saturday night on Hartford, just west of Grand in South St. Louis.

The suspect, 43, had a last known address in Florida. He ordered a family out of their home at gunpoint, barricaded himself in the home, and shot the officers, police said.

The suspect remained jailed on Monday.

The surviving officer has been released from a hospital after being treated for a bullet wound to his leg.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson also met with Bohannon’s family.

“Their day to day reality is very, very, difficult right now,” Krewson said. “We’re very proud of the work he did to keep St. Louisans safe. That extends to all of our officers. We’ve very proud of the work that they do every day to keep all of us safe, to answer those calls.”

She encouraged donations to The BackStoppers, Inc.

The BackStoppers organization provides support to the families of fallen first responders in the St. Louis area, erasing all major debts, including a mortgage, and children’s education expenses through college.