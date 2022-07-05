Drivers heading to and from St. Charles on Interstate 70 might notice some traffic delays for a foreseeable future.

Starting Tuesday, crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin reducing the interstate lanes. One lane in each direction will be closed Mondays through Fridays from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews work to install barrier walls and temporary striping.

The project impacts drivers traveling in both directions of Interstate 70 between the Cave Springs and Zumbehl interchanges. Lanes will be reduced from the standard 12-foot lanes to temporary 11-foot lanes. Crews expect lanes to stay reduced through mid-2023.

MoDOT says the work is part of reconstructing the Cave Springs and Zumbehl interchanges as single-point urban interchanges for the I-70 Cave Springs to Fairgrounds design-build project. When work on the interchange bridges begins, both interchanges will remain open to drivers.

St. Charles County has contributed $10 million of the $62 million cost of project costs for reconstruction. MoDOT says the upcoming project allows for potential future expansion of Interstate 70, which currently remains unfunded.

The St. Charles County section of I-70 was built in the 1950s and 1960s, making it one of the oldest sections of interstate in the country and one of the busiest in Missouri.