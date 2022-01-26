Baileys’ Range second location set to open this spring

ST. LOUIS – A second Baileys’ Range restaurant is underway in the Shaw neighborhood.

Photos of the construction progress were recently posted to Bailey’s Range Facebook page. Co-owner Dave Bailey told Fox 2 News that renovations for the new location at 4175 Shaw Boulevard are set to be completed in March with an opening set for spring.

Courtesy of Baileys’ Range

Courtesy of Baileys’ Range

Courtesy of Baileys’ Range

Courtesy of Baileys’ Range

The new location used to be a neighborhood service station, according to Bailey. Since it has garage doors, the new Baileys’ Range will feature a large open-air patio/dining room.

“We love the neighborhood and we wanted to have another one of our burger restaurants,” Bailey said. “The building is super fun and cute, and it’s going to be a pleasant space to be in. We love the walkability of the neighborhood.”

The new Baileys’ Range location will have an updated menu with its downtown menu soon to match. After 15 years, the downtown location moved down the block to the corner of 11th Street and Washington Avenue.

Bailey said the new downtown location has a bigger kitchen, a bigger dining area, and a private event space.

“We wanted to stay in the same general area of downtown, so we were lucky when we found this space,” Bailey said.