ST. LOUIS – 8-year-old Brier Whitley has a rare bone disease called ‘XLH’ that will require major surgery. He joined FOX 2 at 9 a.m. last week to help promote his bake sale to raise money. FOX 2’s Ty Hawkins shared more about the incredible turnout and his story.

Brier shared that he’s had a lot of people come up to him and ask, ‘Why are you so short?’ He tells them, ‘I have this bone disease called XLH. My legs are bent and yours are straight.’

Brier’s family is doing everything they can to cover his medical expenses, but with the cost of traveling for this big surgery coming up, they needed a little help. So this past weekend, they held a bake sale.

Brier came on the 9 a.m. show last Thursday to tell us all about it. His wit and personality were a hit. On Saturday afternoon, FOX 2 staff stopped by the sale. So did Lamborghini’s from ‘Holman Motor Cars St. Louis’ and the ‘Lamborghini Owner’s Club.’

“Lamborghinis, Maclaren! Is it raining Lamborghinis?” Brier asked. “That’s the Lamborghini I want right there!”