ST. LOUIS – T’was five days before Christmas and all across The Hill, there were goodies galore and wish lists to fill.

“The Hill is normally always hopping, but it is the season and extremely hopping,” Mimi Lordo, co-owner of Missouri Baking Company, said. “The restaurants are buzzing at night (as are) the bakeries.”

“I think families are finally getting together again, and they’re celebrating the holidays like they should be with family and friends,” Frank D. DiGregorio, DiGregorio’s Imported Foods, said. “They always want good food, so they come to The Hill to get it.”

The cannoli were stacked in the stocked store cases and a buzz in the air at a number of places.

“Who doesn’t love their Christmas cookies, yeah?” Hannah Menke, Vitale’s Bakery, said. “We ship our Christmas cookies everywhere. So we’ve done over 100 cookie boxes to be shipped! So crazy, yeah?”

So, if it’s yummy treats you want, then don’t delay. Because all these places are closed on Christmas Day—and most on Christmas Eve, too.

“We have over 300 orders for Saturday. Isn’t that awful?” Menke said.

“We are busier this year and I think that’s it,” Lordo said. “We’ve got families and kids are in the store and on the floor and eating cookies in the store, which we were never allowed to do. So, we are getting back to how things used to be, and I think it’s perfect.”