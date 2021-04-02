Bald eagles rescued in Chesterfield after talons get tangled

ST. LOUIS– The Monarch Fire Protection District helped rescue two bald eagles after their talons got tangled this afternoon. It happened on Sunny Hill Ct. in Chesterfield.

The crews found the two adult bald eagles hanging in a tree about 50 feet above the ground. The firefighters had some difficulty trying to position the ladder truck on a narrow, sloping driveway because they needed to be able to deploy the ladder to reach the birds.

An animal rescue group also was on the scene to assist with the birds.

The fire department posted on Facebook that after careful assessment the ladder was raised with a firefighter and animal rescue person in the bucket.

As the two got near the eagles, the birds flailed until they were separated. They were then able to gracefully fly away.