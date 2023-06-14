ST. LOUIS – If St. Louis Cardinals fans are looking for something to celebrate, the staff of Condado Tacos at Ballpark Village believes they can help. The restaurant is offering a giveaway on Thursday when it opens its doors to the public at 11 a.m.

“The first 100 people through the door will get a free taco every week for a year,” said Lupe Hernandez, the restaurant’s general manager.

The grand opening will also offer a free taco with a purchase and $5 signature margaritas.

“Tacos and tequila bring everybody joy,” Hernandez said. “I haven’t meant somebody yet that doesn’t appreciate that.”

The opening will be the restaurant’s 45th location and the first west of the Mississippi River. Local artists help create some of the colorful décor visitors will encounter. Hernandez promised visitors would experience great music, a great bar, and a vast selection of tequila.

