BERKELEY, Mo. – Crystal Bounds was the mother of three and a dedicated kindergarten teacher. Her brother, Harvey McGee, was the father of two and known as a hard worker at the Renaissance Hotel in Berkeley. He celebrated his 29th birthday on Friday.

The siblings were remembered Tuesday night in the parking lot of the Renaissance Hotel, where a crowd gathered to light candles and release balloons. The victims’ children created a GoFundMe to help with their future.

The siblings exited their vehicle and were on I-170, just south of I-70, when they were struck and killed early Saturday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The investigation into their deaths continues.

Derrick Leonard, a brother of Bounds and McGee, helped create a collage capturing good memories and turned those images into t-shirts for family members to wear.

“Just so we can all remember the good times that we had together,” Brown said.

The number of people who came out to show their support overwhelmed him.

“I’m so happy to see that so many people cared about each one of them and that they’re willing to take the time out of their day to come out here,” Brown said.

He said the support means a great deal as family members lean on each other. One of those family members, Lynn Robinson, recalled Bounds’ dedication to teaching.

“That was her passion,” said Robinson, one of Bounds’ aunts.

She recalled how Bounds would even help teach her cousins when she was outside the classroom. One of McGee’s former co-workers returned to the Renaissance Hotel to show her support.

“He was a kind soul,” said Diana Wade-Spencer, a hotel retiree. “He loved his kids.”

Some former co-workers came from out of town to attend Tuesday’s remembrance. Many of them are offering support.

“The Renaissance family is completely devastated by the loss of Harvey and Crystal, and we will have grief counselors on property tomorrow for any associates that need it,” said Jamie Gaddy, a spokesperson for the hotel. “We just send all of our condolences to the family.”