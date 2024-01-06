ST. LOUIS – Family and friends gathered Saturday in memory of Kishela Wellington, a murder victim who died last month at the age of 20.

They released balloons Saturday afternoon in Wellington’s memory near Kingshighway Boulevard and Martin Luther King Drive in north St. Louis.

Investigators say Wellington was fatally shot and found near that intersection on Dec. 29, 2023.

Police have not yet disclosed information about a potential suspect or motive in the shooting. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.

A GoFundMe account has also been organized to assist family members after their loss.