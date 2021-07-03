Ballpark Village hosts ‘League of Legends’ e-sports tournament

ST. LOUIS – Sixteen collegiate e-sports teams from St. Louis and across the country are competing to win $10,000 in the League of Legends tournament down at Ballpark Village this weekend.

This tournament has been in the works for nearly two years. Saint Louis and Maryville universities are among the teams competing this weekend. The three winners of this team game will share a prize of $10,000.

Fair St. Louis and Gateway Legends saw this as a perfect opportunity to grow the city’s rich sports history with youthful innovation.

Celebrity casters, e-sports panels, educational sessions, live music, and interactive experiences are drawing in spectators. They have gamers from around the world streaming the tournament on Twitch, recording up to 500,000-plus viewers watching for two hours or more.

The top teams will compete in the final four Sunday afternoon. Once the winners are declared, everyone who participated will head over to the Gateway Arch and watch the fireworks show.