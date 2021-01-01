Ballpark Village hosts socially-distant New Year’s Eve celebration

ST. LOUIS – New Year’s Eve celebrations are drawing far fewer people this evening; 2020 has been anything but a normal year. But with limited capacity and safety measures in place, people were ready to enjoy bringing in the new year at Ballpark Village in Downtown St. Louis.

“It was a little bit of a challenge to plan but we’re ready for it and excited by the opportunity to still be open,” said Mike LaMartina, Ballpark Village’s chief revenue officer.

“We’re able to offer an experience that is spread out and comfortable for all of our guests to come tonight.”

And people were excited to get out of the house on the last night of 2020.

“If we were all stuck inside it would lead to another year like 2020, so it’s a little refreshing to have some fun and still be safe,” said Allison Vandemore.

LaMartina says even though it’s different way to celebrate, he’s glad they were able to host tonight’s festivities.

“We’re here to provide a safe and meaningful experience for St. Louis to come have a great night and celebrate the end of a year that, hopefully, we can look back on and look forward to a better year next year,” he said.