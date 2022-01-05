Ballpark Village offering free COVID tests on weekdays

Female doctor in protective suit taking sample for swab test of senior man. Medical professional is examining elderly patient during COVID-19 crisis. They are in hospital.

ST. LOUIS – Ballpark Village is now offering free COVID-19 testing on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tests are available on a first-come basis and no appointments are required, according to a press release. Results are received about 20 minutes after testing.

The testing site will have extended hours for Blues home games that take place during the week and will open four hours before puck drop for weekend games. The Enterprise Center still requires proof of vaccination or a negative rapid test administered within 72 hours by a healthcare professional upon entry.

BPV’s testing site is in partnership with the Center for Covid Control.

“Our original intent was around doing our part to help people get back to a place of enjoying live events and entertainment in a safe way, but the need has shifted,” said Mike LaMartina, chief operating officer of Ballpark Village.

“We are happy to provide a convenient and accessible location for the residents, employees, and visitors of downtown St. Louis who need access to COVID testing.”

For more information, visit Ballpark Village’s website.