ST. LOUIS – Ballpark Village will host free rapid COVID testing for anyone going to events at Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre.

Both venues require a negative test or proof of vaccination. The first testing clinic starts Thursday at 3 p.m. before the Blues game.

The testing site is on the north side of Ballpark Village near Bally Sports Live. It will open four hours before events start.

Nasal swab tests are self-administered and the results are typically delivered within 15 minutes.