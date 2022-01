ST. LOUIS – Ballpark Village is once again providing COVID testing.

Starting Wednesday, free tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis. No reservation or appointment is required. Results will be given in about 20 minutes. The site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The hours of testing will extend until game time for Blues home games occurring during the week, and the test center will open four hours prior to puck drop for any weekend home Blues games.